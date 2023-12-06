Sign up
311 / 365
December - Day 6
I couldn't resist adding some pink Christmas decor this season ♥
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3874
photos
172
followers
232
following
85% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
22nd November 2023 11:19am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
pink
,
deer
,
december2023
katy
ace
very cute and feminine!
December 7th, 2023
