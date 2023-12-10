Sign up
Previous
314 / 365
December - Day 10
This young actor as Tiny Tim is one of my favorite photos from a Dickens of a Christmas, taken years ago ♥
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
0
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3877
photos
171
followers
232
following
86% complete
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
13th December 2014 12:13pm
Tags
children
,
dec23words
