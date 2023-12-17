Sign up
320 / 365
December - Day 17
Trying to cut back on sugar, but the holidays are too tempting.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
8
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
december2023
John Falconer
ace
They look beautiful.
December 17th, 2023
katy
ace
A very bad time of year to make that effort! These look so inviting!
December 17th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
They look fab!
December 17th, 2023
Julie Ryan
I know right? Great pic!
December 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
Oh yum! Yes, I might have to treat myself to some very soon.
December 17th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
They look really yummy and I agree with you.
December 17th, 2023
GaryW
This would be beyond tempting!!
December 17th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
One of each, please.......
December 17th, 2023
