December - Day 17 by linnypinny
320 / 365

December - Day 17

Trying to cut back on sugar, but the holidays are too tempting.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
John Falconer ace
They look beautiful.
December 17th, 2023  
katy ace
A very bad time of year to make that effort! These look so inviting!
December 17th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
They look fab!
December 17th, 2023  
Julie Ryan
I know right? Great pic!
December 17th, 2023  
Mags ace
Oh yum! Yes, I might have to treat myself to some very soon.
December 17th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
They look really yummy and I agree with you.
December 17th, 2023  
GaryW
This would be beyond tempting!!
December 17th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
One of each, please.......
December 17th, 2023  
