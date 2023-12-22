Previous
December - Day 22 by linnypinny
December - Day 22

I'm setting up the feeders, getting ready for my critter visitors to have some winter goodies...my sister's squirrel ornament approves.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
katy ace
Lol! What a fun subject
December 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So cute.
December 22nd, 2023  
