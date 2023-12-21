Previous
December - Day 21 by linnypinny
322 / 365

December - Day 21

Winter solstice arrives tonight...the shortest day of the year.
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise