324 / 365
December - Day 23
Did a little edit on this capture from 10 years ago...happy Christmas Eve Eve ♥
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
december2023
,
2 nights before christmas
CC Folk
ace
So sweet! Happy Christmas!
December 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
So cute!
December 24th, 2023
katy
ace
Oh, I reakly like it Lin FAV
December 24th, 2023
