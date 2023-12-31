Previous
December - Day 31 by linnypinny
December - Day 31

My early morning view...today is 123123...safely enjoy your New Year's Eve.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
90% complete

Mags ace
Wow! What a sky!
December 31st, 2023  
Rob Falbo
Awesome
December 31st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A fabulous sky.
December 31st, 2023  
plainjaneandnonnonsense ace
Wow, the contrasts make this do pretty
December 31st, 2023  
