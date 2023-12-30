Sign up
Previous
328 / 365
December - Day 30
My silver tree is decorated with beaded spiders and snowflakes, so it will stay out during our darkish months of January and February. Happy weekend, all.
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
2
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365 in 2023
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
light
,
december2023
Diana
ace
such a lovely tree and great idea.
December 30th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Beautiful
December 30th, 2023
