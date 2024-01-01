Previous
Welcome 2024 by linnypinny
Welcome 2024

This month I've decided to include a daily fortune using this mix and match book. It has 3 sections to flip for the first, second, and last part of your fortune. Today's is : Gather with true friends and a face from your past will bring happiness.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
