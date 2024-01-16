Sign up
345 / 365
Another Capture from the Window
Nope, still not going outside...some record cold temps for Middle TN...Your fortune - When past conflicts are set aside, a good-natured individual will awaken a new passion.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
5
1
Lin
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3908
photos
172
followers
231
following
94% complete
View this month »
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 in 2023
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
window
,
bird
,
jan24words
Susan Wakely
Hopefully there is food out there for the birds.
January 16th, 2024
katy
FAV Poor little guy! A perfect simple photo of him! We don't have snow but I am doing the same as you today!
January 16th, 2024
plainjaneandnonnonsense
This reminds me to stop feeling sorry for myself because I'm cold 😂
January 16th, 2024
haskar
times for our winged friends.
January 16th, 2024
Walks @ 7
Glad you are still being safe and smart. Hope you get a break in the temperatures soon.
January 16th, 2024
