Another Capture from the Window by linnypinny
345 / 365

Another Capture from the Window

Nope, still not going outside...some record cold temps for Middle TN...Your fortune - When past conflicts are set aside, a good-natured individual will awaken a new passion.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Susan Wakely ace
Hopefully there is food out there for the birds.
January 16th, 2024  
katy ace
FAV Poor little guy! A perfect simple photo of him! We don't have snow but I am doing the same as you today!
January 16th, 2024  
plainjaneandnonnonsense ace
This reminds me to stop feeling sorry for myself because I'm cold 😂
January 16th, 2024  
haskar ace
times for our winged friends.
January 16th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Glad you are still being safe and smart. Hope you get a break in the temperatures soon.
January 16th, 2024  
