Winter Wish by linnypinny
351 / 365

Winter Wish

Temps should be above freezing today - maybe I'll be able to get out of the subdivision tomorrow. And now, your fortune: Speak will of your enemies and a sudden twist of fate will lead to a new friendship.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
96% complete

Mags ace
Oh isn't that so lovely!
January 22nd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely winter shot and I like that mailbox.
January 22nd, 2024  
