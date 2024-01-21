Sign up
Previous
350 / 365
Cold Day, Hot Drink
Another day of single digit temps, but I'm hoping to get out by Tuesday. Fortune by the book today: On a summer night, an old flame will solve a mystery.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
5
0
Embed Code
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3913
photos
172
followers
231
following
95% complete
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
Views
24
Comments
5
Album
365 in 2023
Tags
white chocolate
,
fortune21
Harbie
ace
Looks like a great way to warm up!!
January 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Yummy! Hope you enjoyed it.
January 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice warm nd cosy mug.
January 21st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Looks good
January 21st, 2024
Dawn
ace
Looks nice
January 21st, 2024
