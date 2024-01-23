Sign up
352 / 365
As God Is My Witness..
I'll never be thirsty again (Scarlett O'Hara - almost) I finally left the condo today...got a Dunkin coffee and a frozen coke and a sweet tea...yay...and your fortune - When you dance, the power of music will erase sorrow.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
fortune23
,
drinks to go
Mags
ace
My goodness! A thirsty girl. =)
January 23rd, 2024
