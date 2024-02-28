Previous
Cemetery by linnypinny
Photo 388

Cemetery

I was going for big light/dark contrast...Happy Wednesday, all.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Great B&W shot.
February 28th, 2024  
amazing contrast!
February 28th, 2024  
Fantastic image!
February 28th, 2024  
Great contrast.
February 28th, 2024  
