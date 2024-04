Color Fun 6

Columbia TN held its first official Mule Day in 1934 with a downtown parade and mule show/market. It evolved into a week long celebration with craft shows, mule pulls, flea markets, a 5K walk, and much more. Today is the most popular day because it is parade day. I will be here, at home, 35 miles away from the thousands of people who attend, both locally and from other states!