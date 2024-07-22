Sign up
Photo 513
July 22
I ran an errand for my sister this weekend and she gave me a gift! She wrapped the lotion and gift card (so cute) that I needed a photo before opening it ♥
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
3
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4076
photos
168
followers
230
following
140% complete
Tags
surprise gift
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely wrapped.
July 22nd, 2024
Simply Amanda
How sweet and thoughtful of her!
July 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
A lovely gift beautifully wrapped.
July 22nd, 2024
