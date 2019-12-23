Sign up
Photo 640
A Holiday Greeting
Wishing you all the happiest Christmas ♥
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
3
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
2787
photos
142
followers
148
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
23rd December 2019 5:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
card
,
dec19words
,
christmas2019
Hope D Jennings
ace
Same to you! Wishing you a happy and safe holiday.
December 24th, 2019
Lou Ann
ace
What a lovely card. Merry Christmas to you!
December 24th, 2019
gloria jones
ace
Merry Christmas, Lin!
December 24th, 2019
