Tiny Moon by linnypinny
Tiny Moon

Just a little dot...hope you're having a good day. I got my flu shot AND my pneumonia shot this morning - glad that's over (but think I may have sore arms tonight!)
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
September 18th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Super framing :)
September 18th, 2020  
