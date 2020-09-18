Sign up
Photo 710
Tiny Moon
Just a little dot...hope you're having a good day. I got my flu shot AND my pneumonia shot this morning - glad that's over (but think I may have sore arms tonight!)
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
2
2
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
2857
photos
134
followers
136
following
703
704
705
706
707
708
709
710
4
2
2
365 Year 5
sky
,
moon
,
space
,
sep20words
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
September 18th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Super framing :)
September 18th, 2020
