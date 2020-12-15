Sign up
Photo 798
It's OK With KO
KO isn't afraid of heights, so he wanted to hop in the wreath for today's word. Having a bad tech day - several of my daily used apps have stopped working on my phone...spending the morning uninstalling and installing...sigh....
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
4
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
wreath
,
linnypinny-db
,
dec20words
Diana
ace
Always a nightmare when something goes wrong. I used to be able to read katakana but after 30 years unfortunately forgot it ;-)
December 15th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh dear hope that your tech problems got resolved. Love the selfies x3 keeping KO company.
December 15th, 2020
moni kozi
So dearly cute
December 15th, 2020
Margaret Brown
ace
A festive KO, cute and I hope your tech problems get sorted.
December 15th, 2020
