Photo 820
A little sunshine
Taken a few days ago - no sun here this morning. Thanks for stopping by.
Today's quote: Cast your anxiety on Him, for He cares for you. Peter 5:7
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4
1
365 Year 5
sun
leaf
grass
jan20words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well spotted and I like the lighting. No sun here today, either.
January 7th, 2021
