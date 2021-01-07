Previous
A little sunshine by linnypinny
A little sunshine

Taken a few days ago - no sun here this morning. Thanks for stopping by.

Today's quote: Cast your anxiety on Him, for He cares for you. Peter 5:7
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and I like the lighting. No sun here today, either.
January 7th, 2021  
