Photo 823
Framed
It appears that I have found a squirrel snack messier than peanuts - corn hulls everywhere! But I do love my visitors (the only kind I can have right now) Blessed Sunday, all ♥
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
squirrel
,
corn
,
frame
,
jan21words
marlboromaam
ace
How cute! It's a bit messy, but as long as you enjoy it - right?! =)
January 10th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks like my kitchen floor after the grandchildren have visited!
January 10th, 2021
Lin
ace
@marlboromaam
Yes, the birds, squirrels, and wild turkeys keep me entertained - I just have to go out a couple of times a day and sweep the patio rug!
January 10th, 2021
Lin
ace
@wakelys
LOL - thanks for the laugh!
January 10th, 2021
Ingrid
Super messy but cute!
January 10th, 2021
