Framed by linnypinny
Photo 823

Framed

It appears that I have found a squirrel snack messier than peanuts - corn hulls everywhere! But I do love my visitors (the only kind I can have right now) Blessed Sunday, all ♥
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
225% complete

marlboromaam ace
How cute! It's a bit messy, but as long as you enjoy it - right?! =)
January 10th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks like my kitchen floor after the grandchildren have visited!
January 10th, 2021  
Lin ace
@marlboromaam Yes, the birds, squirrels, and wild turkeys keep me entertained - I just have to go out a couple of times a day and sweep the patio rug!
January 10th, 2021  
Lin ace
@wakelys LOL - thanks for the laugh!
January 10th, 2021  
Ingrid
Super messy but cute!
January 10th, 2021  
