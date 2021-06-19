Sign up
Photo 983
Falling
The colors of Autumn during the heat wave of Summer. Happy weekend 😊
Quote: Happy is he who learns to bear what he cannot change (Friedrich Schiller)
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
5
3
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3132
photos
202
followers
251
following
269% complete
View this month »
976
977
978
979
980
981
982
983
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
SAMSUNG-SM-J727A
Taken
19th June 2021 6:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
30dayswild2021
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured fallen leaf, love the colours and quote.
June 19th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Lovely colors and capture!
June 19th, 2021
SwChappell
ace
Beautiful capture, and a great quote to go with it
June 19th, 2021
Chris Johnson
ace
Wonderful mix of colors!
June 19th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
the color works well against the mono background
June 19th, 2021
