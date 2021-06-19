Previous
Falling by linnypinny
Falling

The colors of Autumn during the heat wave of Summer. Happy weekend 😊
Quote: Happy is he who learns to bear what he cannot change (Friedrich Schiller)
Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Diana ace
Beautifully captured fallen leaf, love the colours and quote.
June 19th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Lovely colors and capture!
June 19th, 2021  
SwChappell ace
Beautiful capture, and a great quote to go with it
June 19th, 2021  
Chris Johnson ace
Wonderful mix of colors!
June 19th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
the color works well against the mono background
June 19th, 2021  
