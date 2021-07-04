Previous
It's Independence Day by linnypinny
It's Independence Day

A happy and safe 4th to those who celebrate.

Quote: For to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others. (Nelson Mandela)
Lin

@linnypinny
Esther Rosenberg
A happy July 4th to you Lyn.
July 4th, 2021  
