Photo 998
It's Independence Day
A happy and safe 4th to those who celebrate.
Quote: For to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others. (Nelson Mandela)
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
independence
,
jul21words
Esther Rosenberg
ace
A happy July 4th to you Lyn.
July 4th, 2021
