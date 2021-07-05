Previous
Flowerless by linnypinny
Flowerless

I don't buy fresh cut flowers often enough...maybe this week...Happy Monday ♥
Quote: Success is getting what you want. Happiness is wanting what you get (WP Kinsella)
Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Pretty vases! Yes, buy yourself some flowers if it makes you smile. I never buy them for myself either and I need to change that. =)
July 5th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Beautiful trio!
I am a full supporter of buying flowers for oneself rather than for others.
I know that beautiful quote!
July 5th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Those are lovely vases!
July 5th, 2021  
