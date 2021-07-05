Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 999
Flowerless
I don't buy fresh cut flowers often enough...maybe this week...Happy Monday ♥
Quote: Success is getting what you want. Happiness is wanting what you get (WP Kinsella)
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3149
photos
203
followers
257
following
273% complete
View this month »
992
993
994
995
996
997
998
999
Latest from all albums
197
993
994
995
996
997
998
999
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
5th July 2021 7:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vases
,
jul21words
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Pretty vases! Yes, buy yourself some flowers if it makes you smile. I never buy them for myself either and I need to change that. =)
July 5th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Beautiful trio!
I am a full supporter of buying flowers for oneself rather than for others.
I know that beautiful quote!
July 5th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Those are lovely vases!
July 5th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I am a full supporter of buying flowers for oneself rather than for others.
I know that beautiful quote!