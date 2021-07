My Fav Print

Not my photo, this is my favorite creepy wall print of Rippavilla Plantation in my hometown. Built in 1853 by a Major in the Civil War, the home is (not surprisingly) deemed to be haunted by soldiers who died in home and on the 100 acre plantation. Thanks for visiting!



Quote: When I was a child, I was afraid of ghosts. As I grew up I realized that people are more scary (PictureQuotes.com)