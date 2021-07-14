Sign up
Photo 1008
sTick To iT
I found this on my early morning walk...a reminder that I need to stick to my exercise plan, even on a busy day.
Quote: Change your thoughts and you change your world (Norman Vincent Peale)
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
0
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3158
photos
202
followers
257
following
276% complete
View this month »
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
Views
10
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
SAMSUNG-SM-J727A
Taken
13th July 2021 6:08am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walk
,
stick
