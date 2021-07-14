Previous
Next
sTick To iT by linnypinny
Photo 1008

sTick To iT

I found this on my early morning walk...a reminder that I need to stick to my exercise plan, even on a busy day.
Quote: Change your thoughts and you change your world (Norman Vincent Peale)
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
276% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise