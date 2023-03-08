Sign up
19 / 365
This can't be good
I noticed this on the main branch of my largest lilac bush as I was checking out my garden. I don't know what it is and while it looks interesting in the photo, I'm pretty sure it can't be good for the lilacs.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
Lisa Brown
@lisab514
Photo Details
365
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
7th March 2023 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Tags
bark
,
fungus
Christine Sztukowski
I like the patterns
March 8th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks like fungi to me, but I’m no expert. It is interesting as you say.
March 8th, 2023
