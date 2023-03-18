Previous
A Garden Path by lisab514
27 / 365

A Garden Path

As I sit here, it is 19 degrees out. That's cold and I refuse to go out. So in protest of this nasty late winter weather, I am posting a photo from the Blarney Gardens in Ireland from last fall. I know there are sunny days ahead but ....
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
This looks a lovely garden.
March 18th, 2023  
