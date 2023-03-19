Previous
Pond Harmony by lisab514
28 / 365

Pond Harmony

This morning, despite the cold, this squirrel and the robins decided to visit our pond.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely visitors.
March 19th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Nice capture.
March 19th, 2023  
