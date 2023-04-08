Previous
Shadow Effect by lisab514
Shadow Effect

These are some late afternoon shadows on my fence which I thought looked interesting. It is finally a beautiful day here and everyone is outside enjoying the sunshine.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
