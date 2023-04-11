Sign up
47 / 365
The Daffodil and the Moth
I waited for what seemed like an eternity for this little guy to open his wings, to no avail. It's ok, we have all spring and summer to get that shot. It's just nice to see my daffodils blooming and friends visiting.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
1
0
Lisa Brown
@lisab514
47
photos
14
followers
28
following
12% complete
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
11th April 2023 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daffodils
,
moths
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely flower and moth
April 12th, 2023
