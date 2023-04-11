Previous
Next
The Daffodil and the Moth by lisab514
47 / 365

The Daffodil and the Moth

I waited for what seemed like an eternity for this little guy to open his wings, to no avail. It's ok, we have all spring and summer to get that shot. It's just nice to see my daffodils blooming and friends visiting.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
Lovely flower and moth
April 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise