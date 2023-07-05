Previous
Red White and Blue Everywhere by lisab514
108 / 365

Red White and Blue Everywhere

Because nothing says Happy 4th of July like good old fashioned taco dip dressed up as the American flag. My photo, but my daughter in law made the dip
5th July 2023

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Monica
Very creative!
July 5th, 2023  
