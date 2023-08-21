Previous
cleomes by lisab514
cleomes

I think cleomes or spider plants are such an interesting flower. These were volunteers that form an arch over one of the waterfalls on our pond. Tomorrow I will post a shot of that. Until them, enjoy this friendly bloom.
Lisa Brown

Carole Sandford
Beautiful light & colours!
August 21st, 2023  
