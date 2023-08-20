Sign up
129 / 365
Good Morning from the Pond
Early morning is the best time to see the water lilies in full bloom in our pond. I liked these two because it seemed to me that if they were humans, it would be a mother and daughter hanging out together. lol
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
21st August 2023 7:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water lilies
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture.
August 21st, 2023
