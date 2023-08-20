Previous
Good Morning from the Pond by lisab514
Good Morning from the Pond

Early morning is the best time to see the water lilies in full bloom in our pond. I liked these two because it seemed to me that if they were humans, it would be a mother and daughter hanging out together. lol
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture.
August 21st, 2023  
