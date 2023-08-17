Sign up
128 / 365
Ride 'em Cowboy
Last week we took the grands to one of the County Fairs in our area. We all love the Fair so much, especially my grandson who, as you can see, is a bit of a daredevil. He made it 51 seconds, which for a 9 year old is pretty good.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
Tags
cowboy
,
county fair day
Renee Salamon
ace
Great capture, and well done to yiyr grandson - that doesn’t look so comfortable to me.
August 17th, 2023
