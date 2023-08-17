Previous
Ride 'em Cowboy by lisab514
Ride 'em Cowboy

Last week we took the grands to one of the County Fairs in our area. We all love the Fair so much, especially my grandson who, as you can see, is a bit of a daredevil. He made it 51 seconds, which for a 9 year old is pretty good.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Lisa Brown

Renee Salamon ace
Great capture, and well done to yiyr grandson - that doesn’t look so comfortable to me.
August 17th, 2023  
