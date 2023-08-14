Previous
So Peaceful by lisab514
127 / 365

So Peaceful

This is a scene from the Japanese Garden at the Chicago Botanic Gardens. I just want to sit on a bench and relax all day looking at this.
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely contrasting shapes and shades of green.
August 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise