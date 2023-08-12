Previous
Summer deck flowers by lisab514
Summer deck flowers

This is a shot of some flowers on our pond deck. These were planted at the very last minute before our 4th of July get together and can't believe how well they are doing and how I managed to get such bright colors. This makes me smile.
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Susan Wakely ace
They were obviously planted with love and now rewarding you for your efforts.
August 12th, 2023  
