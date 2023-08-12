Sign up
126 / 365
Summer deck flowers
This is a shot of some flowers on our pond deck. These were planted at the very last minute before our 4th of July get together and can't believe how well they are doing and how I managed to get such bright colors. This makes me smile.
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
Lisa Brown
@lisab514
365
NIKON D3400
Taken
2nd July 2023 1:20pm
Tags
flower pots
Susan Wakely
ace
They were obviously planted with love and now rewarding you for your efforts.
August 12th, 2023
