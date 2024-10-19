Previous
Eyes On You by lisab514
355 / 365

Eyes On You

This weird guy kept staring at me whilst I drank my coffee this morning. So I snapped his picture for evidence ha ha
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
97% complete

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking decorations.
October 19th, 2024  
