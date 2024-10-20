Previous
End of Summer by lisab514
End of Summer

This is a shot of the shore line of Lake Michigan. Our book club did an end of summer road trip to Michigan City Indiana. Our Vrbo was right on the lake shore. Such a pristine shoreline
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
Susan Wakely ace
Looks my type of location.
October 20th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Beautiful picture
October 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
It looks fabulous, beautifully captured.
October 20th, 2024  
