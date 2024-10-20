Sign up
356 / 365
356 / 365
End of Summer
This is a shot of the shore line of Lake Michigan. Our book club did an end of summer road trip to Michigan City Indiana. Our Vrbo was right on the lake shore. Such a pristine shoreline
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
3
1
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
View this month »
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks my type of location.
October 20th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Beautiful picture
October 20th, 2024
Diana
ace
It looks fabulous, beautifully captured.
October 20th, 2024
