Previous
357 / 365
A Lively Interpretation
Last night my friend and I attended a candlelight interpretive reading of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow performed by Alastair Jacques. It was amazing. He is very talented and set a perfect tone for Halloween
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
2
0
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
30th October 2024 8:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture and what I am sure was fun.
November 2nd, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Oh my, looks like great fun!
November 2nd, 2024
