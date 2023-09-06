Previous
from the little acorn ... by lisab514
137 / 365

from the little acorn ...

... the mighty oak does grow. Doesn't seem possible when I look at this little guy. Another treasure from our nature walks up north this summer with the family
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise