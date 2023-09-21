Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
149 / 365
At the Confluence
This shot is the confluence of Kent Creek and the Rock River. I like how the vegetation along the shoreline framed this location. It seemed more interesting than the actual confluence itself.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
156
photos
20
followers
35
following
42% complete
View this month »
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
27th September 2023 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
confluence
Susan Wakely
ace
It’s like a hidden jem behind the greenery.
September 28th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful and I love the touch of red with the leaves
September 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close