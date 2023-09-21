Previous
Next
At the Confluence by lisab514
149 / 365

At the Confluence

This shot is the confluence of Kent Creek and the Rock River. I like how the vegetation along the shoreline framed this location. It seemed more interesting than the actual confluence itself.
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
It’s like a hidden jem behind the greenery.
September 28th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful and I love the touch of red with the leaves
September 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise