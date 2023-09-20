Sign up
Previous
Next
147 / 365
Last of the Apples
These are the remaining few apples still on the branches. Time for pie!
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
24th September 2023 7:53am
Tags
apples
,
apple tree
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I'm ready for hot apple pie and ice cream
September 24th, 2023
