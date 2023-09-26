Previous
Halloween Vignette by lisab514
Halloween Vignette

This cute little Halloween scene was at my friend Nancy's house. We had book club last night and her house was decorated festively for Halloween.
Lisa Brown

Lovely shot of these beautiful decorations.
September 27th, 2023  
