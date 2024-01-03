Sign up
Making Progress
Slow and steady. This is our hardest puzzle yet, but we are making progress. Even our grandson took a turn this weekend helping piece it together. Hopefully by the end of the month!?
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
Tags
puzzle
Susan Wakely
ace
Patience and perseverance needed.
January 3rd, 2024
