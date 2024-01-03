Previous
Making Progress by lisab514
215 / 365

Making Progress

Slow and steady. This is our hardest puzzle yet, but we are making progress. Even our grandson took a turn this weekend helping piece it together. Hopefully by the end of the month!?
3rd January 2024

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
58% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Patience and perseverance needed.
January 3rd, 2024  
