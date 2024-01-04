Previous
Gingerbread House by lisab514
216 / 365

Gingerbread House

This is from our recent trip to Disney World. It is a shot of the Gingerbread House at the Grand Floridian. We were there a bit too early and it hadn't opened yet so we couldn't walk thru but it was amazing to see.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Sue Cooper ace
Wow! This is amazing. You've captured it well Lisa.
January 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What a delight.
January 6th, 2024  
