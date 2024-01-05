Previous
Polynesian Beauty by lisab514
217 / 365

Polynesian Beauty

My sweet granddaughter at the Polynesian Resort.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
She's just adorable. I love her outfit. Fav.
January 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh she is really embracing the look and in good company.
January 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise