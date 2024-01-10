Previous
A Little Bit of Color by lisab514
222 / 365

A Little Bit of Color

It is really, really snowing here today and I took a few shots trying to capture it. I like this one because despite all the grey and white, these tree limbs have just a pop of green.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty. I like the snow.
January 12th, 2024  
