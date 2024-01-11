Previous
snow friendly by lisab514
222 / 365

snow friendly

We were running around doing errands this morning and noticed this cute little snowman some kids had made. I just thought he was such a cheery fellow that I had to take his photo.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What a great snowman.
January 11th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
cute
January 11th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Cute pic
January 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise