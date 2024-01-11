Sign up
222 / 365
snow friendly
We were running around doing errands this morning and noticed this cute little snowman some kids had made. I just thought he was such a cheery fellow that I had to take his photo.
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
Lisa Brown
@lisab514
365
365
iPhone XR
iPhone XR
Taken
11th January 2024 10:39am
Tags
snowman
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great snowman.
January 11th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
January 11th, 2024
bkb in the city
Cute pic
January 11th, 2024
