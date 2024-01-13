Previous
cropped lonely bird by lisab514
cropped lonely bird

decided to go back in and crop this photo so you can really see the little bird. I think it also captures the snow too. I like this shot better.
13th January 2024

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely winter capture and how cool you caught the bird in it.
January 12th, 2024  
